IntegraFin (LON:IHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $585.72

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 585.72 ($7.65) and last traded at GBX 579 ($7.56), with a volume of 462470 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 545.50 ($7.13).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of IntegraFin in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 39.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 507.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.87.

IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.

