Intel (INTC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Intel to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $63.63 on Tuesday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $259.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.54%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

