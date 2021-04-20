Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.65-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $667.35 million.Inter Parfums also updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,382. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.44 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.91.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

