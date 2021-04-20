Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.60% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

NYSE IFS opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. Intercorp Financial Services has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 27.95.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.26. Intercorp Financial Services had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $329.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercorp Financial Services will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 520,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after buying an additional 33,594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $16,522,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 97,880 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,166,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Intercorp Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. It provides current accounts, deposits, credit facilities, and loans; and annuities and conventional life insurance products, as well as other retail insurance products.

