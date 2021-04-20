International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 16,888 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 95.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,888 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,241. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.25. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $53.52 and a twelve month high of $95.26.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

