International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 39,793 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,488 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,793 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.82. The stock had a trading volume of 191,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,631. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.73, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.49.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.92.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

