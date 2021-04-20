International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 69,240 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 100.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,240 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Citigroup by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,701,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,316,000 after purchasing an additional 338,228 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 454,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,584,000 after purchasing an additional 171,375 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on C. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

C traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. 740,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,266,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.76 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

