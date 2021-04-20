International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 103.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 271,482 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ares Capital worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 139,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 37,881 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 100,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 24,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 48,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,488. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.95. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.