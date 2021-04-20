International Assets Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 97.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,329 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.30.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,240,357. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.64 and its 200 day moving average is $216.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $234.26.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.