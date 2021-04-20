International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 13,772 Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN (NYSEARCA:CAPE) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.46% of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAPE. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 430.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Santori & Peters Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN stock traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $199.33. 104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.74 and a 200-day moving average of $177.73. Barclays ETN+ Shiller CAPE ETN has a 12 month low of $122.06 and a 12 month high of $202.52.

