International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 21,039 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 116.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,039 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 0.9% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total value of $2,677,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,468,359.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $3.48 on Tuesday, reaching $264.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,259,114. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.41 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.10, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

