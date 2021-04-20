International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 53,992 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 124.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,992 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,784,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,412,000 after buying an additional 2,155,052 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,423,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,517,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,584,000 after purchasing an additional 732,746 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,947,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,345,000 after purchasing an additional 658,092 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.29. The stock had a trading volume of 117,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,011. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $87.00 and a twelve month high of $147.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $141.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.49.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

