International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 8,288 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,288 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.4% in the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $2.45 on Tuesday, hitting $338.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,094,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $328.35 and its 200-day moving average is $310.30. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $228.30 and a fifty-two week high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

