International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys 9,432 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 103.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.77. 479,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,247. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.04 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.11 and a 200-day moving average of $170.38.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

