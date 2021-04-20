International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 110.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its position in Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA traded down $4.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.13. 421,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,251,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $232.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.