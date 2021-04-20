International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,802,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.