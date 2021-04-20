International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 124.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,584 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 745 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

INTC stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.98. 660,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,316,449. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $256.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.54%.

In other Intel news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

