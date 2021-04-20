International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 160.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,885 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $147.01. 83,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,898,047. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

