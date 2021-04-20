International Assets Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 142.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,084 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 188.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 price objective on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Shares of The Boeing stock traded down $10.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.05. The stock had a trading volume of 562,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,899,797. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

