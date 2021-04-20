International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 102.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.94. 397,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981,605. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.00 and a 1-year high of $384.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $365.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.40.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

