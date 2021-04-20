International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 92.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,853 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,103,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,872,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,564,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,023,000 after buying an additional 479,499 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,057,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,731,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,338,000.

DVY traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,981. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day moving average is $101.73.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

