International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $5.82 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 107.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.5% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. JMP Securities lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $382.74.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total transaction of $6,978,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,403 shares of company stock valued at $62,638,774. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $718.98. The company had a trading volume of 922,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,161,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $669.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $639.33. The stock has a market cap of $690.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,448.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.76 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

