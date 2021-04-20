International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 100.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.8% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.81. 455,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,346,236. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $398.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $272.92 and a twelve month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

