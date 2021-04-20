International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) by 104.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,630 shares during the quarter. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT comprises about 0.7% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRG. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 22,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 52.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

In other news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 19,366 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $213,994.30. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,989 shares of company stock worth $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares worth $285,244. Insiders own 23.82% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,311. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $12.83. The company has a market capitalization of $220.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 206.28 and a quick ratio of 206.28.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.13. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This is a boost from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s payout ratio is 79.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRG shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.