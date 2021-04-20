International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,597 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BND traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.32. The company had a trading volume of 71,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,229. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.03. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.