International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 92.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after purchasing an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.24. 8,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,152. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.47. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $82.18.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

