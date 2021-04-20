International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 85.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,403 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.71. 73,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,898,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $141.22 and a 1-year high of $225.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.88.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

