International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $6.10 Million in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 140,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,098,000. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,088.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FAN traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,023. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

