International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 145,704 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,704 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 334.4% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,858,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,184 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 52,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,109 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.01. 1,416,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,678,586. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

