International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,922 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 111.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,553 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.43 on Tuesday, reaching $548.01. 217,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,548,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.71 billion, a PE ratio of 89.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $528.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $520.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $587.45.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

