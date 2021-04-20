International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 35,158 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 126.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,158 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 17,326 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 6,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.96. The company had a trading volume of 573,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,766,373. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $53.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.72. The company has a market capitalization of $219.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.71.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

