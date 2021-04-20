International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases 67,467 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 84.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,467 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of International Assets Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $28,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,131,000 after acquiring an additional 920,113 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,936,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,266,000 after buying an additional 168,934 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $3.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $215.62. 61,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,212. The business’s 50 day moving average is $216.05 and its 200-day moving average is $195.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $118.75 and a 12-month high of $223.62.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.