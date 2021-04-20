International Assets Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.88.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $191.84. 64,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,034. The company has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $218.00.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

