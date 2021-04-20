International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $151.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $147.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.50.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.01. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $137.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,689 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 38,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $1,692,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.