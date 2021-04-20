International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.
Shares of IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
