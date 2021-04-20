International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of IBM opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $105.92 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

