International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

IBM stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

