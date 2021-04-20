International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.
IBM stock opened at $133.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.01. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.
