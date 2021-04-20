Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Hits New 12-Month High at $845.00

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $845.00 and last traded at $844.00, with a volume of 37354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $811.19.

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $730.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $742.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $754.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $288,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

