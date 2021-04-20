Invesco (IVZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect Invesco to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $27.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Invesco’s payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

In related news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 381,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,724,217.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

