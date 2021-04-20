Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Morgan Stanley

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Invesco stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Invesco news, Director Gregory Mcgreevey sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $5,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 381,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,724,217.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 15,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco by 6.6% during the first quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

