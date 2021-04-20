Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stock Position Raised by Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.

Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,528 shares during the quarter. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF makes up 5.2% of Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $8,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 138,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 122,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:OMFL traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $46.13. 73,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.69.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.