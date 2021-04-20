Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,304 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 20,275 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,963,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 315,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 258.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 189,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 136,673 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.13. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.47.

