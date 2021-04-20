Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by Peterson Wealth Management

Peterson Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.33. 120,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,826,245. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.91.

