Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBPH opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

