Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ONCT) recently:
- 4/17/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “
- 4/16/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/6/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Brookline Capital Management. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “
- 3/20/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “
- 3/18/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oncternal Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is engaged in developing treatments for cancers with critical unmet medical need. The company’s pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, TK-216 and CAR-T therapy that targets ROR1 which are in clinical stage. Oncternal Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as GTx Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “
- 3/12/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2021 – Oncternal Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ:ONCT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,357,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,625. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $283.84 million, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.66. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $10.56.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 150.58% and a negative net margin of 746.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.
