Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/19/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/19/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.20 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Cleveland-Cliffs had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $22.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

CLF traded down $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.60. 15,426,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,669,248. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Koci bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,824,943.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at about $12,066,000. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $514,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,636 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,047,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

