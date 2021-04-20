Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Urban Outfitters (URBN)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ: URBN):

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $39.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $44.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $38.00 to $47.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

3/10/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $34.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $29.00 to $34.00.

2/25/2021 – Urban Outfitters had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of URBN stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.09. 77,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,689,381. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -438.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.74.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $148,297.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,630.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $684,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,400. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

