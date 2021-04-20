Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 20th (ADS, ALHC, BMWYY, BNTGY, BTLCY, CWXZF, CZMWY, GRNNF, IRWD, KGSPY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 20th:

adidas (FRA:ADS) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CanWel Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an outperform rating.

Carl Zeiss Meditec (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $11.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “With one marketed product Ironwood is over-dependent on Linzess for growth. The company is facing rising competition and pricing pressure for the drug. Any Linzess-related pipeline/regulatory setbacks will weigh heavily on the stock as there are no clinical-stage candidates in its pipeline. Moreover, discontinuation of development of two lead pipeline candidates in 2020 hurt the company’s prospect significantly. However, strong demand and expansion in new patient population and geographic regions have been drivingsales of Linzess. Ironwood is also focused on further label expansions of the drug. Meanwhile, Ironwood’s separation into two companies is increasing operational performance. Estimates movement have been stable ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $170.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine was granted EUA in December 2020 by the FDA followed by similar approvals in several countries. The company expects $18 billion in vaccine sales in 2021. It is also developing several promising mRNA-based pipeline candidates, targeting a wide range of indications. These candidates also attract partnerships with big pharma companies, thus generating funds through upfront and milestone payments, and reducing research and marketing costs. Shares of the company have significantly outperformed the industry in the past year. However, the early to mid-stage nature of its pipeline runs a high degree of risk. Any development setbacks would be a major disappointment for the company. Earnings estimates have increased ahead of Q1 results. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

New China Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $42.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of The ODP Corporation surpassed the industry in the past six months. We note that the company is benefiting from its online platform. Markedly, its digital channel witnessed demand rise of 15% year on year, in the fourth quarter of 2020. Also, the company’s e-commerce traffic and mobile traffic were up double digits. Its curbside pick-up option has been encouraging. The ODP Corporation is on track with digital transformation of its business. It also remains committed toward enhancing its business-to-business services and technology solutions capabilities. However, continued business disruptions caused by the pandemic remain concerning. The company highlighted that significant disruptions in contract channel affected the Business Solutions Division sales. Moreover, closure of underperforming stores was a downside for the retail unit.”

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $177.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PPG Industries’ adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2021 beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. PPG Industries is executing an aggressive cost cutting and restructuring strategy. Cost savings from restructuring are likely support its margins in 2021. It is also taking steps to grow its business inorganically. Acquisitions including Industria Chimica Reggiana and Ennis-Flint are expected to contribute to its sales this year. The company also remains committed to returning cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. It has also outperformed the industry over a year. However, PPG Industries faces headwinds from soft demand in its aerospace business due to subdued airline activities. Higher raw material costs are also expected to weigh on margins. High debt level is another concern.”

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. They currently have $335.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RingCentral is expected to benefit from solid demand for the company’s Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions and RingCentral Office owing to the coronavirus-induced work-from-home wave. RingCentral has been benefiting from strong subscription-led revenue growth driven by expanding clientele. Additionally, the company’s expanding international presence is a key catalyst. Moreover, a strong partner base that includes the likes of AT&T, Telus, BT, Atos and Alcatel-Lucent is expected to remain a major growth driver. However, competition from the likes of Microsoft and Zoom Video in the video-communication space are overhangs. Higher marketing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The firm currently has $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Coronavirus-induced depressed air-travel demand is affecting SkyWest’s revenues which declined 28% year over year last year. The company’s top line is expected to have been weak in the first quarter of 2021 as well. Detailed results will be available on Apr 29. While travel demand is gradually improving with increased vaccinations and easing coronavirus-induced restrictions, it continues to be below 2019 levels. Moreover, with the airline already struggling on the bottom-line front amid coronavirus woes, rising maintenance expenses (surged 20.3% year over year in 2020) further add to its concerns. The airline anticipates maintenance expenses to increase in the first quarter of 2021 as well, from the year-ago period. However, SkyWest’s sound liquidity position is helping the carrier efficiently deal with coronavirus-led woes.”

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “We are impressed by the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks despite the ongoing uncertain scenario. In October 2020, the company's board announced an approximate 10% hike in its quarterly dividend. We are also encouraged by the strong rebound in its operations in the second half of 2020 with global containerized trade volumes being “well above pre-pandemic levels”. Anticipating the surge in container demand to continue, Triton expects adjusted earnings per share to be much higher in 2021 than that of 2020. The positivity surrounding the stock is evident from the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings being revised upward over the past 60 days. However, the 3% decline in leasing revenues during the coronavirus-ravaged 2020 is a downside. “

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $386.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from strong demand from health care, education and crisis management organizations along with accelerated digital transformation by companies amid coronavirus crisis. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. The stock has outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, R&D, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $295.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti boasts a proprietary network communication platform that is well equipped to meet end-market customer needs. In addition, the company is committed toward reducing its operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information by leveraging the strength of the Ubiquiti Community. The company has made significant investments in inventory to reduce lead times, meet increasing demand and support the expanding customer base. However, supply chain disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including higher shipping costs, are significant headwinds. Ubiquiti is susceptible to geopolitical instability due to diverse scale of operations. Higher operating costs for continued research and development activities for products with high technological obsolescence strain its margins.”

zooplus (OTCMKTS:ZLPSF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

