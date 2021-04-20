Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 20th (LFUS, LIN, LNVGY, LONKF, LOVE, LQDA, MARUY, MFG, MITFY, MONOY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, April 20th:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $325.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $0.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lonking Holdings Limited operates as construction machinery manufacturer in China engaged in the manufacture of wheel loaders, excavators, road roller, motor graders and forklifts. The company also develops and produces core components, including gearboxes, torque converters, axle, hydraulic components, gear pipes and driver shaft and etc. Lonking Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Marubeni Corporation purchases, distributes, and markets various industrial and consumer goods worldwide. It is involved in importing and exporting, as well as transactions in the Japanese market, related to food, textiles, materials, pulp and paper, chemicals, energy, metals and mineral resources, transportation machinery, and includes offshore trading. The Company’s activities also extend to power projects and infrastructure, plants and industrial machinery, real estate development and construction, and finance, logistics and information industry. Additionally, the Company conducts business investment, development and management on a global level. Marubeni Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Mitie Group (OTCMKTS:MITFY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Mitie Group plc provides strategic outsourcing services. The company’s operating segment includes Soft FM, Hard FM, Property Management and Healthcare. Soft FM segment includes cleaning and environmental services, security, catering and front of house services. Hard FM segment includes technical, building maintenance and energy services. Property management segment provides repair and maintenance services in the social housing market. Healthcare segment provides care at home for people who need help and support due to illness, infirmity or disability. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Guernsey, Jersey, Germany, France, Finland, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Poland, Switzerland, Belgium, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. Mitie Group plc is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MP Materials Corporation is the producer of rare earth materials principally in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates primarily Mountain Pass. MP Materials Corporation, formerly known as Fortress Value Acquisition Corp., is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

