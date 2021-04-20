Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Pinterest (PINS)

Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are expected to drive user growth in the near term. Moreover, enhanced product offerings, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses are key catalysts. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Additionally, partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Markedly, for the first quarter, 2021 Pinterest expects revenue growth of more than 70% year over year. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

4/5/2021 – Pinterest is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Pinterest had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $89.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Pinterest had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

3/22/2021 – Pinterest was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $94.00.

PINS stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,852,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,761,938. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of -111.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 26,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $1,859,924.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 129,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $9,510,726.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,801 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 896,865 shares of company stock worth $69,024,363.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 59.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter worth $328,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Pinterest by 4.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

