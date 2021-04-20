Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/15/2021 – BioXcel Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

4/1/2021 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $150.00 to $127.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $185.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – BioXcel Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $110.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.04. 421,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $836.46 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.31. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Frank Yocca sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $725,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,003,380.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 899,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,572,000 after acquiring an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. 48.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

